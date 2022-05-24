I am an Employee of Keroche Breweries – Tabitha Karanja Denies Ownership of Company

Tabitha Karanja Keroche, the CEO of Keroche Breweries Ltd, has denied ownership of the company.

Tabitha revealed the information in response to a lawsuit brought by a Nakuru politician to prevent her from running for the Nakuru Senate seat.

“I am employed by Keroche Breweries Limited as a Director and CEO but I am not the owner of the company as alleged by the petitioner,” responded the businesswoman.

The petitioner, Daniel Mahiri, wants the court to find the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator candidate unfit to hold office.

Mahiri was also seeking the same position but lost to Tabitha in the April primaries. In his suit, Mahiri said the Keroche CEO has been accused of tax evasion on numerous occasions since 2006.

“Tax evasion is a crime like any other and when an individual opts to accept the offence, it does not take away the crime. Whereas the respondent agreed to own up to some unremitted taxes after she was prosecuted it does not take away the fact that she is guilty of the crime,” he said through his lawyer Jinaro Kimutai.

In her affidavit through Kabugu and Company Advocates, the aspiring politician described the petitioner as “a loser and is not motivated by ethics or ideals”. She alleged that he dragged her to court for selfish reasons among them eliminating competition.

She does, however, note that the company, like most businesses and other taxpayers in the country, has unresolved tax disputes with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Tabitha stated that she is unfamiliar with Mahiri’s allegations of tax liabilities, but that she is aware of the company’s continuing conversations with KRA to resolve existing tax problems.

“In any event, I do not understand what the tax relations of Keroche Breweries Limited have to do with me as a private person distinct from the company,” she said.

