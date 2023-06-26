I am Disappointed in Malala – Shollei Says Over Mombasa Chaos

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei has expressed disappointment in UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala.

This was after chaos was witnessed in Mombasa over the weekend.

Supporters allied to EALA MP Hassan Omar and Nyali MP Mohammed Ali clashed.

Shollei castigated Malala saying there has never been violence during a UDA meeting.

“I am disappointed with the performance of Malala, he has been going on the UDA membership drives and many of them have ended in violence,” Shollei said.

The legislator wondered whether Malala’s intention was to wreck the ruling the party.

“We started this party, recruited people in a record under one year and at that time, there was not a single UDA meeting that was violent. The other day he is in Marsabit, Mombasa and Isiolo and there was violence,” she added.

The former Kakamega senator on his part said the party will summon the leaders involved in the Saturday fracas.

“We will take action against people bringing violence to the party. We want to find police who lobbed teargas in a hall that was peaceful. We must have decorum, we will not condone violence in the party,” said Malala.

