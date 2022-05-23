in NEWS

I Am Being Framed, Dennis Karani, Suspected Mastermind In Mirema Murder Claims Innocence

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the man suspected to be behind the shooting of Samuel Mugota in Mirema has claimed innocence adding that he is being framed.

In a video shared on social media, Karani presented himself to the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the presence of his lawyer adding that he has nothing to hide.

Karani says he is not the man the DCI is looking for as he only met the deceased two times, in Meru and Nairobi and in both instances there is no proof of rivalry.

“The last time I met the deceased was March last year,” he said.

Last week, a manhunt was on for Mr Karani as the DCI identified him as the mastermind behind the brutal shooting of a man in Mirema.

In a circular shared on social media, the DCI described Gachoki as an armed and dangerous man while appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

Apparently, Gachoki worked under the deceased and they reportedly had a fall-out before the former planned his boss’s assassination.

“This among other beef are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children. Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside burnt forest, hours after the murder. We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighboring country,” the DCI said.

Mugota was brutally shot on Monday afternoon before a CCTV footage that captured the same went viral on social media.

The DCI later revealed that Mugota was not an honest man, as he lived his life as a criminal and could have just died by the sword he lived by.

Dennis Karani GachokiMirema ShootingSamuel Mugota

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

