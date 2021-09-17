Hypocrites! MP Otiende Amollo Slams Church Leaders Offering to Mediate Political Disputes

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has slammed church leaders for being hypocritical by offering to mediate political disputes.

According to the MP, church leaders are being phoney by preaching against politics in church yet at the same time they want to mediate the same political disputes.

He further questioned where religious leaders were during the 2018 election violence when the country was tearing down.

“Confusion Galore! How Do Church Leaders Want Politics Out Of Church But Want In To Mediate Political Disputes?! In Any Case, Where Were They When The Nation Was Tearing Down The Middle In 2018?! Trying Times To Be A Faithful…” the MP questioned.

Confusion Galore! How Do Church Leaders Want Politics Out Of Church But Want In To Mediate Political Disputes?! In Any Case, Where Were They When The Nation Was Tearing Down The Middle In 2018?! Trying Times To Be A Faithful… — Otiende Amollo, SC,MP, EBS (@OAmollo) September 17, 2021

Otiende’s sentiments come just a day after Deputy President William Ruto revealed that he was ready to bury the bad blood between him and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, speaking yesterday said he was willing to heed the calls by the clergy to call a truce with the Head of State for the sake of peace in the country.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss. I am ready without conditions any moment because we were elected by Kenyans together and they gave us the responsibilities of running the government for the stipulated time,” the DP said.

As political tension continues to heighten in the country ahead of the 2022 polls, religious leaders have taken the mandate to ensure there will be no violence.

Last month, religious leaders from Mombasa called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto to call a truce. The two who were once bosom buddies have recently drifted apart, a move that has worried the clergy.

Addressing reporters, Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministries President Stanley Michuki asked the two leaders to reconcile for the sake of “peace, unity and stability of the nation”.

“We thank God for keeping our country intact despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rising political temperature. As religious leaders who pray for the stability and wellbeing of Kenya, we are concerned by the misunderstanding between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” said the clergyman.

Bishop Michuki said the misunderstanding poses a risk to national peace and stability.

Bishop Tee Nalo of Praise Chapel said the tension between the two is not improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans who are already grappling with a pandemic and a deteriorating economy.

“We urge the President, who is our national symbol of unity, to engage his deputy and find a solution to their differences. We also appeal to the DP to be willing to sit down with the President before matters get out of hand,” said the man of the cloth.

According to a section of Netizens, however, the clergy are hypocritical as some are deeply involved in politics and are picking political sides instead of being neutral and upholding the country’s interests. For instance, a good number are castigating politicians with one hand and receiving their ill-earned money with the other hand.

