Hustlers to March to Azimio Leaders’ Homes on Monday – Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala has written to the police over plans to march to opposition leaders’ homes on Monday.

The protests, he explains in a letter to Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, Malala will be led by hustlers.

The former Kakamega senator says that the more than 20,000 demonstrators will march to the homes of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Malala has asked the police to provide security for the protesters.

Read: Nonsense – Raila Dismisses Police Declaration on Monday Protests

“We write to request security personnel in view of hustlers that will be demonstrating against divisive politics, destruction of property, and probable loss of lives,” the letter reads in part.

“Your consideration of our request will be highly appreciated.”

This means that there will be two groups picketing within the capital on Monday.

Raila will lead another group that is advocating for lower cost of living, opening of IEBC servers, among others.

Read Also: We will not be Threatened – Ruto Dismisses Raila’s Mass Action Plan

The opposition honcho-led group will march from Parliament Buildings to the President’s office.

The former prime minister on Saturday said that a smaller group will present their message to President William Ruto at State House.

The police have, however, declared the planned opposition protests illegal.

In a statement, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said the opposition did not notify the police three days prior.

Read Also: Azimio Notifies Police of Monday Protests in Nairobi

“We are in receipt of two requests that came late yesterday and today in the m morning. One was from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and another from the Nairobi business community. The two groups intended to have peaceful demos. But for public safety none has been granted,” he said.

The police warned of dire consequences should either group break the law.

He also stated that the State House was a no-go zone for protesters.

“I want to underline some areas such as State House where we have heard people planning to invade or visit is covered by the laws of Kenya that it is a restricted area for unauthorised persons,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...