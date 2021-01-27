Hustler Vs Dynasty Politics: Motorists Wake Up To Spray Painted Vehicles

As Kenya is getting ready for a referendum ahead of the 2022 General Elections, the “hustler vs dynasty” political narrative has gained momentum and has been the order of the day.

Experts have argued that the narrative is aimed to incite violence and divide Kenyans on the basis of social classes. This, according to them, is a ticking time bomb.

The Hustler slogan has been existing for quite some time, with its definition bearing different meanings.

It was however publicized by Deputy President William Ruto who refers to himself as the ‘chief hustler’. In his political campaigns, Ruto says that his political camp represents the agenda of the poor (hustlers).

Read: The Hustlers’ Car Unveiled, Renault Frendzy Fitted With BlackBerry Playbook

The hustler vs dynasty debate thus came about when DP Ruto, who has made it clear that he will vie for the top seat come 2022, claimed to be opposed and frustrated by the ‘Deep State’.

Ruto indirectly accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga of planning to scuttle his presidential ambitions, terming the two as the dynasties.

Ruto dubs himself as a hustler because his journey details the tale of a chicken seller who rose to be the country’s second in command.

Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga whose parents had held political seats before, Ruto says he worked for his popularity and was never handed anything on a silver platter.

Read Also: I’m In Full Control Of Gov’t – Uhuru Says After Dismissing Kang’ata’s Letter On BBI

The debate has morphed into class wars between the haves and the have-nots.

Earlier today, reports emerged of motorists waking up to spray-painted cars with the ‘Dynasty’ slogan.

10:02 Motorists in various parts of the city woke up to shock with their cars painted dynasty. Cases reported in Buruburu, Kasarani and Ruiru pic.twitter.com/E2XidZHg00 via @KenyanNairobian — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) January 27, 2021

This is not the first case as in the previous weeks, as Kenyans have witnessed a division among boda boda riders and car drivers caught up in brawls in different parts of the country.

In one incident, a driver was attacked after accidentally knocking over a boda boda operator in an unidentified road. Police were forced to intervene and save his life.

'Hasolas' punishing a 'Dynasty', simply because he toppled one of them, on the road. Luckily the police saved the gent. 'Hustler' VS 'Dynasty' narrative, is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/EjGLUEpoS2 — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) January 19, 2021

In yet another incident, a fight broke out in a high-end club regarding the same with a section calling the other dynasties and hustlers.

A fight broke out in a Kilimani Club over BBI. Some Kalenjin apparently attacked a group who were planning to take BBI to Vihiga. This Hustler vs Dynasty narrative is a ticking time bomb. The matter was reported. @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/eUN9rqJRgP — DD (@Disembe) January 21, 2021

Dynasty debate, exciting as it sounds, will fall. If you look at it & the tangent it’s taking where yesterday, boda boda folks burnt down a car belonging to a private citizen after an accident- The Middle Class, the ‘new dynasty’ easily accessible to wanyonge, is endangered. SAD. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, PhDc, CPM. (@silasjakakimba) January 26, 2021

Read Also: Hirelings, Propagandists and Hustlers Used to Fight in Price Wars

Last week, Parliamentary Administration and Security Committee Chairman Paul Koinange called for the criminalization of the hustler vs dynasty narrative.

Koinange said the narrative should be treated as hate speech tailored to incite Kenyans against each other and hence those using it to advance their political fortunes ought to be prosecuted.

“The hustler versus dynasty thing is very dangerous and can plunge the country into chaos. It should dawn on those using it to gain political that in case war breaks in the country, they will also suffer,” he said.

With more cases being reported across the country, relevant authorities should tame and put an end to it before things run out of time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu