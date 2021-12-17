Hustler Nation is Strong, DP Ruto Says After UDA Candidate Won in Kiagu Ward

The Hustler Nation is strong, deputy president William Ruto has said after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bagged the Kiagu MCA seat.

Taking to social media on Friday, the DP said the people have finally said yes to a national outfit.

“The People of Kiagu and Mahoo Wards in Meru and Taita Taveta Counties have given the economic agenda of the Hustler Nation a big thumbs up,” said Dr Ruto.

He also congratulated the Kiagu MCA-elect Simon Kiambi and his Mahoo counterpart who came in second after Jubilee party’s candidate.

“Congratulations Hon. Simon Kiambi for winning in Kiagu and Hon. Daniel Kimuyu for coming second in Mahoo. The Hustler Nation is strong. The Bottom-Up Economic Model is gaining ground,” said the DP.

Hon. Daniel Kimuyu for coming second in Mahoo. The Hustler Nation is strong. The Bottom-Up Economic Model is gaining ground. pic.twitter.com/Skf8d7pOZx — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 17, 2021

In Kiagu, UDA candidate Kiambi won with 2,440 votes against Chama Cha Kazi's Milton Mwenda who garnered 1823 votes. In Mahoo, Jubilee Party's Donald Fundi won with Fundi coming in second with 1,609 votes against Kimuyu's 1358 votes. Obwoge Samuel of Tujibebe Wakenya Party finished a distant third with only 91 votes.

