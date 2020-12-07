Hussein Mohamed Denies Making TV Comeback On K24 After Anne Kiguta’s Resignation

Former Citizen TV anchor Hussein Mohamed will not be making Mediamax Limited owned, K24 TV his new home.

In a tweet, the renowned political reporter termed as “fake” a poster indicating that he will be making a TV comeback on K24 TV.

“Please treat this as fake. You’ll hear it from me soon enough whether or not I’ll be coming back to TV or any other platform. Mafans ninawapenda wo…wote!” Hussein tweeted.

Please treat this as fake. You’ll hear it from me soon enough whether or not I’ll be coming back to TV or any other platform. Mafans ninawapenda wo…wote! pic.twitter.com/xN9zYEK9r0 — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) December 6, 2020

The “fake” poster was shared after Anne Kiguta announced her exit from the station.

In a statement on Sunday, Kiguta who hosted “Punchline” cited “fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take”.

“It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program. Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take, I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November 2020 My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act which guides all journalists practising in the republic of Kenya. As a result. I can no longer in good conscience continue to be a part of Punchline,” she said.

Kiguta joined K24 two years ago to steer the political commendation show, but was faced with challenges especially from the editors, who wanted to steer the show in a certain direction.

Circumstances surrounding her resignation are similar to those of Larry Madowo and Linus Kaikai who were pushed out of Nation Media group, for taking a firm editorial stand and criticising the government.

