Hussein Marjan Confirmed IEBC CEO, Replacing Chiloba

Marjan Hussein Marjan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Marjan, who has held the position in an acting capacity since April 2019, was confirmed on Wednesday.

While confirming the appointment, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Marjan was the most suitable candidate for the job in the just concluded recruitment process.

“Interviews for the shortlisted Applicants were conducted on the 8th of March 2022 and Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan emerged top as the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position,” said Chebukati.

“The Commission congratulates Mr. Marjan on his new appointment as the Commission Secretary/CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.”

Interviews for the position of Deputy Commission Secretary for 10 shortlisted applicants will be conducted today, March 9 and tomorrow, March 10.

Marjan was among five candidates shortlisted for the position last month.

Others were Electoral and Governance Expert Zephania Aura, IEBC Mombasa County Election Manager Nancy Kariuki, George Michugu, and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Director Joel Mabonga.

A total of 511 Kenyans sent their applications.

The position of CEO has been vacant since the exit of Ezra Chiloba in October 2018.

IEBC was in October 2020 sent to the drawing board after a court declared a process to recruit Chiloba’s replacement defective following a petition filed by Chama Cha Mawakili.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court stopped the Commission from interviewing 10 candidates, who had been shortlisted, on grounds that the process was unconstitutional and marred by conflict of interest.

The agency was directed to start the recruitment afresh.

“In conclusion, judgment is hereby entered for the petitioner (Chama Cha Mawakili) against the respondent (IEBC) for a declaration that the recruitment process of the secretary to the commission or CEO be commenced afresh by IEBC and in strict compliance with applicable law,” ruled Justice Byram Ongaya.

Chiloba was sacked from IEBC after serving a three-month compulsory leave from April 2018, which was turned into a suspension on June 14, 2018.

His sacking followed a flawed 2017 election that saw the presidential results annulled by the Supreme Court.

Chiloba now heads the Communications Authority of Kenya, an appointment made in September last year.

There have been calls from several quarters including the clergy for expedited recruitment of the CEO as the country heads to a General Election in August.

