Hushpuppi Facing Fresh Charges for Committing Debit Card Fraud While Behind Bars

Nigerian Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi is facing fresh charges after prosecutors revealed that he had committed additional crimes while behind bars. According to court documents shared on social media, the celebrity whose real name is Ramon Abbas was involved in committing internet fraud after he was granted internet access.

Hushpuppi reportedly requested for a dedicated computer where he proceeded to commit the offences between March 7 and March 13 2022. The detectives monitoring his activities established that Hushpuppi was purchasing debit cards from an underground cyber criminal marketplace that sells stimulus cards. The site which has since been taken down, stimuluscard.com, allows users to purchase virtual and physical cards.

The court documents further say that Hushpuppi purchased 36 virtual cards and 22 plastic cards with a total value of Sh429,000. The Instagram sensation is said to have been in contact with an accomplice only identified as AJ. He is said to have sent AJ the virtual cards, with instructions to make withdrawals and make purchases of expensive items such as the iPhone 13, MacBooks, iPads and PS5 sets. AJ made the purchases from Amazon.

Detectives believe the online theft syndicate could have already led to the loss of millions of dollars, as Hushpuppi was only monitored for seven days. Prosecutors have already commenced fresh charges against the suspect, as they work to unmask the identity of the accomplice.

View the documents below:

