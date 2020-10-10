Huruma Ward MCA Peter Chomba Passes On After Developing Breathing Difficulties

Huruma Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Peter Chomba has passed on after developing breathing difficulties.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that the lawmaker developed difficulty breathing and was rushed to Eldoret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further reports allude that he was involved in a minor accident last week where he fell in the bathroom. He received treatment and was recuperating at home.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has condoled with the family adding that a meeting would be convened to discuss the burial plans.

“I am still in disbelief that Chomba is no more and I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Sudi stated.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Sad News: Peter Kiiru Chomba, Huruma MCA in Uasin Gishu County is dead! Hon Chomba is reported to have passed on after he developed breathing difficulties. pic.twitter.com/cSPcqLzpot — Obuchunju Henix💧 (@Obuchunju) October 10, 2020

Hon. Peter Kiiru Chomba the greatest political mobilizer ever, the man who stood for the rights of other tribes living in Uasin Gishu in face of persecution from tribalistic leaders at the helm of the county, May his soul rest in peace!! https://t.co/csnlDC0IB6 — Khasakhala (Julius Mmasi) (@KhasakhalaM) October 10, 2020

