Huruma Ward MCA Peter Chomba Passes On After Developing Breathing Difficulties

Huruma Ward MCA Peter Chomba (Image/Courtesy)

Huruma Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Peter Chomba has passed on after developing breathing difficulties.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that the lawmaker developed difficulty breathing and was rushed to Eldoret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further reports allude that he was involved in a minor accident last week where he fell in the bathroom. He received treatment and was recuperating at home.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has condoled with the family adding that a meeting would be convened to discuss the burial plans.

“I am still in disbelief that Chomba is no more and I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Sudi stated.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

