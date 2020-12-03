Huruma OCS Simon Ndeti Found Dead In His House

Huruma Police Station OCS Simon Ndeti is dead.

Reports indicate that Ndeti was found dead in his house in Huruma, Nairobi, on Thursday morning.

The cause of his death remains unclear. However, officials from the Ministry of Health arrived at his home to collect his samples for Covid-19 tests.

Sources in the know told K24 TV that the officer had complained of feeling unwell yesterday, December 2.

He lived alone in a house adjacent to Huruma Police Station.

The OCS was recently transferred to Nairobi from Karatina Police Station in Nyeri where he had served in the same capacity.

Ndeti’s death comes two weeks after that of his Langata counterpart George Kabii.

Kabii, who is said to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications, passed on at Langata Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

