Hunt On for Three Men who Robbed Woman of Phone, Money in Kericho

Kericho county detectives are searching for three men believed to have violently robbed a 21-year-old woman traveling in a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) at around 9 pm.

The victim had boarded the 7-seater black Toyota Wish at a stage opposite Kipchimatt Supermarket, bound for Chepseon area of Kericho.

Inside the vehicle were three male occupants, a driver and two others, whom she believed to be passengers.

“Opting for the vehicle whose make is popular for transport in the county, the young woman found three male occupants, a driver and two others whom she believed were passengers like her,” said DCI in a statement.

Kericho county detectives are hunting down three men who violently robbed a 21-year-old lady at a PSV as she traveled home last night. After running day-long errands at the green town, the young lady had at 9pm boarded a 7-seater black Toyota Wish at a stage opposite Kipchimatt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 6, 2021

After covering a distance of one kilometre, the driver asked the woman for her fare. Shortly after, one of the suspects grabbed her by the neck and ordered her to surrender her phone and money.

“The chocked and terrified victim complied, whereby the malefactors threw her from the vehicle at Duka Moja area and sped off,” added DCI.

Passersby who found the woman administered first aid before the victim reported the matter at a police station.

“Should you have information on this incident where the vehicle’s registration details were not captured and the perpetrators are yet to be identified, #FichuakwaDCI by calling 0800 722 203. Usiogope!”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...