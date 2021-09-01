Hunt on for Nakuru Man Believed to Have Killed Girlfriend

Police are searching for a man believed to have killed his girlfriend of three years in Nakuru’s Lakeview estate on Monday night.

Moses Leparani is said to have killed Martha Waithera, a mother of two, before disappearing into the night.

Nakuru Town East deputy county commissioner Eric Wanyonyi said the body had physical injuries.

He also noted that it was unfortunate that the children, aged 10 years and four months, were locked in the same room as their deceased mother.

“The man was cohabiting with Waithera and was seen at the house on Monday evening. He should have reported the incident to the police, if it was a normal death instead of disappearing,” said Wanyonyi who was accompanied by DCI detectives.

“It is unfortunate that this man decided to kill a woman who has been hosting him for three years leaving behind two very young children.”

The body was discovered by neighbours following a cry for help from the couple’s 10-year-old son.

A neighbor and the deceased’s cousin, Margaret Nyambura, said the suspect moved in with Waithera about three years ago. The couple ran separate businesses in Nakuru town.

“The have been cohabiting for the past three years and I have never witnessed any fights,” she said.

The body was moved to Nakuru County Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem exam.

