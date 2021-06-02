Hunt On for Police Officer Attached to Judiciary after Eight Firearms Recovered at Home

Cherangany police, Trans Nzoia county, are searching for a police officer after they discovered police uniforms and eight firearms at his place of residence.

Booked under OB No 2/2/6/2021 on June 2 following a raid, police raided officer Maxwell Tally Mutonyi’s home after receiving a tip from members of the public.

Mutonyi is a police driver attached to the judiciary but lives in Police Band quarters in South B Nairobi Area.

On reaching his home, a suspect is said to have escaped leaving the door ajar.

On entering, a police report indicates, the officers drawn from the DCI and Kenya Police Service (KPS) saw hanged photos of a police officer one of them had a force number (54381).

Upon opening a small cupboard in the sitting room, police recovered 8 firearms; UZI SMG rifle with magazine S/No. 09234, Smith and Wesson revolver S/No.38SPL, Six Germany Walther pistols S/Nos BE5768, XB3026, BP4957, AW5339, ME8395 and HJ6205 with magazines.

They also found 197 rounds calibre 9 mm ammunitions, a smoke trouser, a jungle pullover, Angola jungle shirt, modified swagger cane and a colourless liquid in a five litre jerrican.

Outside Mutonyi’s house was a blue Peugeot (Reg. No. KAC 001W).

A manhunt for the officer has since commenced.

