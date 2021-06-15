Hunt On For Mukhisa Kituyi After He Ignored DCI Summons Over Assault Case

Mombasa sleuths are searching for Presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi after he failed to appear before DCI Nyali over assault claims brought forward in May.

Coast Region Police Commander Paul Ndambuki said the hunt is on for the former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General after he ignored Thursday summons.

“He seems to be elusive and the next course of action is to send detectives from where the complaint was lodged to liaise with detectives in Nairobi or any other location where he will be found to enable us record his statement and prefer relevant charges against him,” Mr Ndambuki told People Daily.

According to Mr Ndambuki, the complainant, Diana Opemi Lutta, is still pursuing the matter. The police he said, are in the process of forwarding the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action.

“We cannot continue holding the file since the matter is still active and the complainant is still ready to pursue the matter before a court of law,” added Mr Ndambuki.

“We will have the file forwarded to the office of the DPP to enable us seek a warrant of arrest for the suspect and further directions.”

Last week, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the Coast Regional Police boss to open an investigation into the allegations.

Then, Mr Ndambuki said, police in charge of the inquiry had recorded statements from two guards and the hotel staff who witnessed the incident.

“Detectives have already recorded statements of four other witnesses who saw what transpired,” said Ndambuki.

In a report filed at Nyali police station and booked under OB Number 10/22/05/2021, Ms Lutta alleged that the presidential hopeful attacked her last month at a five star hotel.

“He pushed me from the bed, and continued kicking me even after I fell on the floor, whereby I ended sustaining injuries on the left knee,” she claimed.

Mr Kituyi had earlier indicated that the matter had been withdrawn, claims the police have dismissed.

