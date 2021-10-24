Hunt On for Knife-wielding Gang Terrorising Nakuru Residents

Police in Nakuru have launched a man-hunt for a 4-member gang terrorising residents.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the knife-wielding gang operating across the county is notorious for robbing residents of their valuables.

The thugs use a white Toyota Noah in their operations. Victims are bundled into the vehicle before they are robbed of their valuables.

“The dreaded knife-wielding gang of four men including the driver singles out specific targets at isolated areas, whom they frogmarch into their vehicle, tie up and blindfold, before robbing them and dumping them a distance away,” DCI said on Sunday.

Read: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Neighbor Over Sh400 Debt in Bomet

In one such incident in Gilgil on Saturday morning, a lone man who was waiting for a matatu by the roadside was bundled into the said vehicle, before he was robbed of cash, some shopping and Cooperative and Equity Bank ATM cards.

DCI said the tied-up and blindfolded victim was later flung from the moving vehicle at Kariandusi, after being forced to reveal the pin numbers for the ATM cards.

He was rescued by passersby before he proceeded to report the matter at a local police station.

Also Read: Samburu: 40 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Protocols in Night Crackdown

The George- Kinoti-led directorate is now calling on members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals.

“We urge members of the public in the county to beware of this trend, and should anyone have information that would lead to the identification of the culprits or vehicle that is believed to be using different registration number plates, to report to any police station, call any of the police hotlines or #FichuakwaDCI through the toll-free 0800 722 203 line.”

number plates, to report to any police station, call any of the police hotlines or #FichuakwaDCI through the toll-free 0800 722 203 line. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 24, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...