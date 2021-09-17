Hunt on for Gang that Fatally Stabbed Man in Riruta after Daring Robbery

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing a gang that fatally stabbed a man after a daring robbery in Riruta, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

George Omondi was responding to a distress call from a robbery victim when he got in the way of the attackers who stabbed him as they staged their escape.

According to police reports, Omondi and his wife were soundly sleeping when their sleep was rudely interrupted by loud distressing screams outside their house at about 5am Wednesday.

He quickly left the house to go and find out what was happening.

On arriving, Omondi busted the knife-wielding robbers attempting to empty the pockets of the man who had already surrendered his phone.

The thugs stabbed Omondi twice in the stomach as they fled the scene.

A curious Jackline stepped out a few minutes later only to find a crow of people surrounding a body that was sprawled on the ground.

“On moving closer, she was shocked to find out that the man was her 48-year-old hubby,” said DCI.

Omondi was later pronounced dead on arrival at Life Friends Medical Center.

DCI said that its detectives had closed in on the suspects.

“It is only a matter of time before they pounce on them and make them pay for the gruesome murder of hero George Omondi, who dared to save the life of a fellow countryman, but ended up paying the ultimate sacrifice with his own life, ” added DCI.

