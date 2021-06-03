Hunt on for Mombasa Man who Lured Teenage Girl Through Facebook as Parents Warned Over Alarming Trend

Detectives from the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit have launched a hunt for a man who recently lured a teenage girl through Facebook in an attempt to sexually exploit her amid a worrying trend of abductions.

In a detailed statement shared on Twitter by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday night, the George Kinoti-led directorate gave a blow-by-blow account of how the girl almost fell victim after she was invited to Mombasa by a man she had never met before.

The case was reported by the bus conductor working for Executive Bus company that plies the Nairobi-Mombasa route.

According to the DCI, the teenage girl had boarded the bus at the Machakos junction.

She lied to the conductor that she was headed to the coast to meet her brother who stays in Mariakani.

Read: President Uhuru Blames Chiefs For Rise In Teenage Pregnancies, Warns Perpetrators

“The bus conductor then asked her to pay her bus fare amounting to Sh1,500 but the girl only had 500 shillings. However, after a phone conversation with the said brother, she promised to settle the balance before they reached Mtito a Ndei, a promise that was not honored,” said DCI.

Along the way, DCI said, the conductor got suspicious of the true identity of the person the teenager was going to meet and whether that person was truly her brother.

Therefore, upon reaching Samburu, the conductor called the man and tricked him that they had arrived in Mariakani.

The tout asked the man to come to the bus stop and pick the girl as he settled the balance, but the man told him to send the girl to Kaloleni by motorcycle, where she would meet him then clear the balance.

Read Also: Matiang’i Orders Arrest Of Men Responsible For Teenage Pregnancies in Trans Nzoia as Cases Soar

“Fearing for the young girl’s safety and tired of being taken on a wild-goose chase, the conductor decided to go with the girl to Mombasa, where her safety was assured. Luckily, seated next to the girl was a pastor who was also headed to Mombasa,” DCI added.

The man of the cloth managed to convince the girl to come clean about her visit to Mombasa.

She confessed to having met the man on Facebook.

“And in a quest to live up to his calling of taking care of the Lord’s flock, the clergyman prevailed upon the girl to disclose the true identity of the person she was going to meet. It is then that the girl intimated that the man was not her brother but a stranger whom they had only established contact through Facebook,” added DCI.

Read Also: Teenage Boda Boda Rider Suspected Of Trafficking Bhang Freed On Sh50,000 Bond

Upon arrival in Mombasa about 4:30pm, the man didn’t show up until later in the evening at 8pm.

However, the bus crew was shocked to learn that the man who had come to pick the girl was not the one they had been chatting with on Facebook.

What followed shocked the staff of executive bus services,

She confirmed that the man did not resemble the person appearing on her Facebook page.

The bus company provided accommodation for the teenager and a bus ride back to Machakos junction, where she had boarded their bus the previous day.

The conductor intimated to the police that such cases were rampant.

Read Also: Teenage Girls Reported Missing After Receiving Call From American Number (Video)

“He even cited another case where a 17-year-old girl who had just sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), boarded their bus at Matuu and alighted at Mombasa to meet a man she didn’t know only a day after the previous incident,” said DCI.

Detectives are also pursuing the suspect, with parents and guardians being warned of the alarming trend of the men who prey on young school girls through their social media accounts.

“Parents are advised to monitor their children’s online activities and the people they socialize with since cases of young girls being abducted for slavery and sexual exploitation are on the rise,” DCI warned.

“DCI’s anonymous toll free line 0800 722 203 is open to anybody with more information, that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.”

where they obtain their personal information before they lure them into their trap. In one such case reported by a bus conductor working for Executive Bus company that plies the Nairobi-Mombasa route, a teenage girl who boarded his bus at Machakos junction, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 2, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu