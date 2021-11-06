Hundreds Left Homeless in Ongoing Mukuru Slums Evictions

The ongoing evictions at Mukuru Slums have left hundred of Kenyans homeless with nowhere to turn to.

According to photos and videos circulated on social media, the residents were ambushed with bulldozers and asked to move immediately.

Some properties have also been destroyed with the bulldozers not leaving anything unturned.

The government is illegally conducting mass evictions & destroying property in Mukuru kwa Njenga settlement without due notice & meaningful housing alternatives for the residents. Demilitions & forced evictions are a form of violence & a gross violation of the right to housing. pic.twitter.com/wqI5VXvKES — KHRC (@thekhrc) November 6, 2021

Last month, Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda directed slum dwellers living along road reserves to vacate.

Kianda said road works on the Catherine Ndereba Road would commence soon hence the need for the residents to move.

The road, Mr Kianda said, would connect the Nairobi Expressway with Industrial Area which will open up the slum to new opportunities.

“This road will act as an exit from the Expressway at a link road that is being constructed around City Cabanas junction. Businesses that are situated along the road, like Jua Kali are expected to pick up,” he said. Consequently, on October 2, informal structures at Deep Sea slums were flattened to make way for a new road. The demolitions were supposed to make way for the construction of 6th Parklands Avenue Road. The government said the structures had stalled the road works for over a year.

