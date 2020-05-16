in NEWS

Hundreds Left Homeless Following Night Demolitions In Ruai

Ruai demolitions that have left residents homeless (Image from Twitter)

Hundreds of families in Ruai have been left homeless and were forced to sleep in the cold following night demolitions by the government.

According to reports on social media, the demolitions commenced at night, around 10 PM  where families including children were thrown out in the rain, and some of their properties destroyed.

Boniface Mwangi, a human rights activist through his Twitter stated that the residents had sought a court order to stop the demolition and sued Interior CS Fred Matiang’i but it was all in vain.

Read: Pangani Residents Were Compensated To Vacate – Sonko Breaks Silence On Demolitions

The demolitions have ignited anger among netizens who questioned why it had to be done in the wee hours of the night at the time the country is fighting deadly COVID-19.

For instance, there exists a dusk till dawn curfew that limits movement between 7 PM and 5 AM forcing the evicted people to spend their night in the cold.

“What is going on in Ruai? Anyone there? If what I am hearing is true then I have no words..You can’t demolish houses at 10 pm during curfew and its raining in Nairobi. We have women and children in those houses..This is not right haki. So where are they supposed to go?” Retorted KTN’s Lindah Oguttu.

Read Also: Kariobangi Residents Protest Evictions That Left Them Homeless (Video)

These demolitions come barely a week after the High court halted demolitions that were taking place in Kariobangi North Estate.

More than 7000 residents had lost their properties forcing the High Court to halt the demolitions until the petition filed by the residents was heard and determined.

Here are some Reactions from Twitter:

Read Also: Narok Residents Protest, Condemn Murkomen For Politicizing Mau Evictions

