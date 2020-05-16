Hundreds Left Homeless Following Night Demolitions In Ruai

Hundreds of families in Ruai have been left homeless and were forced to sleep in the cold following night demolitions by the government.

According to reports on social media, the demolitions commenced at night, around 10 PM where families including children were thrown out in the rain, and some of their properties destroyed.

Boniface Mwangi, a human rights activist through his Twitter stated that the residents had sought a court order to stop the demolition and sued Interior CS Fred Matiang’i but it was all in vain.

Over 60 houses demolished in #Ruai overnight by the government. If @FredMatiangi believes the demolitions are legal, why are they being carried out in the cover of darkness? Why can’t they wait for the Corona pandemic to end? The Kenya government shouldn’t behave like criminals. pic.twitter.com/jSOLk83rW0 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 16, 2020

The government had planned to evict the residents of Ruai (Mathare area). The residents obtained a court order stopping the evictions. Interior CS @FredMatiangi was served. Media tried to film the area where the bulldozers were parked and police chased them. #RuaiEvictions pic.twitter.com/5QFvS2cog2 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 15, 2020

The demolitions have ignited anger among netizens who questioned why it had to be done in the wee hours of the night at the time the country is fighting deadly COVID-19.

For instance, there exists a dusk till dawn curfew that limits movement between 7 PM and 5 AM forcing the evicted people to spend their night in the cold.

“What is going on in Ruai? Anyone there? If what I am hearing is true then I have no words..You can’t demolish houses at 10 pm during curfew and its raining in Nairobi. We have women and children in those houses..This is not right haki. So where are they supposed to go?” Retorted KTN’s Lindah Oguttu.

What is going on in Ruai? Anyone there? If what I am hearing is true then I have no words..You can't demolish houses at 10 pm during curfew and its raining in Nairobi. We have women and children in those houses..This is not right haki. So where are they supposed to go? #Ruai — Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) May 15, 2020

These demolitions come barely a week after the High court halted demolitions that were taking place in Kariobangi North Estate.

More than 7000 residents had lost their properties forcing the High Court to halt the demolitions until the petition filed by the residents was heard and determined.

Here are some Reactions from Twitter:

The happenings in #Ruai are of inhumane nature and Very wanting. A government can't authorize demolitions in the wee hours of the night without any notice. This and what happened in Kariobangi are very disheartening and cruel. This is pure barbarism. Tano Terror officially. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 16, 2020

Where did humanity go in Kenya ? House being demolished at night while it’s Raining.. 💔💔💔. Do we have a Government? Human Rights?? I feel for people of #Ruai .. I’m short of words 😢😢💔.. pic.twitter.com/uvkQwi3hcs — Dr Ryan Mucilih Samir ™🔁 (@Ryan_Mucilih) May 16, 2020

How can a whole government demolish people's houses at 10pm , amidst this crisis and the rain in Nairobi I will say again I REFUSE to support the SYSTEM no matter what , we must liberate and emancipate ourselves , Fuck the system#Ruai — SELF MADE (@Marira___) May 15, 2020

As you can see..their is a wall between the two divides 💔💔 The few Rich enjoying their morning golf session while the Poor Majority stranded with no hopes of what tommorrow holds of them.#Ruai pic.twitter.com/8HL7Z14PEj — Tribless254☔ (@orichofrank) May 16, 2020

The president is no longer in charge of this country. He has no say in whatever is going on. The country is being led by selfish businessmen (DEEP STATE) who will do anything to acquire any available resources.

Kenyans are no longer proud of their nationality.#Ruai pic.twitter.com/Qb4thGBPLV — Brian Sikulu 🇰🇪 ™ (@BrianSikulu_) May 16, 2020

