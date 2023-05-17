Traffic Snarl-up as Hundreds Assemble in Nairobi for Pastor Ezekiel’s Teachings (Video)

Hundreds assembled at Pastor Pius Muiru’s Maximum Miracle Centre on Wednesday to meet Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Pastor Ezekiel is under investigation over links to the Shakahola massacre.

The church which is located within the city was full to capacity forcing others to follow the proceedings from the streets.

“Kwanzia leo nimepona na nimeokoka,” faithfuls shouted from the streets.

The followers caused a traffic snarl-up in and out of Odeon and adjacent streets.

Ezekiel is visiting Muiru’s church following his release from jail on a Sh3 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or an alternative of Sh1.5 million cash bail.

Pastor Muiru is Ezekiel’s mentor.

The preacher on Tuesday sought a court order allowing him to withdraw Sh50 million from his frozen accounts.

Through his lawyers, Ezekiel told the court that the financial overheads cannot wait for 30 days as ordered.

“Cash flow issues occasioned by the freezing of the Applicant’s accounts is causing a negative impact on the workers and students associated with New Life Prayer Centre and Church and Kilifi International School,” said the pastor.

He informed the court that he supports 2000 needy students whose school fees is drawn from the frozen accounts.

“The closure of my accounts has an astronomical negative impact on the church and school’s operation as the over 2000 student’s daily upkeep will present a logistical nightmare,” he said.

As a result, Odero wants the court to unfreeze six accounts belonging to the church and school.

“Unfreezing the mentioned accounts is paramount to safeguarding the best interests of the children, ensuring their access to education as a fundamental right,” he states.

