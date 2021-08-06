in SPORTS

Ex-Shujaa Humphrey Kayange Lands Continental Job With International Olympics Committee

kayange
Humphrey Kayange. / COURTESY

Former Kenya Rugby Sevens captain Humphrey Kayange has been appointed as the African regional representative on the International Olympic Committee.

Kayange, 39, is an Olympian having featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

He was instrumental in campaigning for Rugby Sevens to be admitted by the IOC as an Olympics sport.

In 2010 Kayange was awarded the presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) alongside his brother Collins, for their performance in the 2008/2009 IRB world series.

The elder brother of the Shujaa player Collins Injera is currently part of Team Kenya at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the NOC Kenya players’ representative.

Humphrey KayangeInternational Olympics Committee

