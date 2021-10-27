in SPORTS

Humphrey Kayange Inducted Into World Rugby Hall Of Fame

Humphrey Kayange
Humphrey Kayange (Courtesy)

Former Shujaa captain Humphrey Kayange has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame alongside five others.

Nicknamed Tall, the 34-year-old former Mwamba RFC centre is amongst the past generation of Kenyan Rugby Sevens players who brought a lot of success to the nation.

He reached the semifinals of the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens and was nominated for the IRB Sevens Player of the year award.

Tall’s greatest achievement with Shujaa came in 2016 when they won the Singapore leg of the IRB Sevens Series.

Kayange was appointed member of the International Olympics Committee, IOC.

In 2010 Kayange was awarded the presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) alongside his brother Collins Injera, for their performance in the 2008/2009 IRB world series.

Humphrey KayengeWorld Rugby

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

