Humphrey Kayange Inducted Into World Rugby Hall Of Fame

Former Shujaa captain Humphrey Kayange has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame alongside five others.

Congratulations to @KenyaSevens legend @HKayangeOGW on his induction to the @worldrugby hall of fame. Absolutely massive honor! pic.twitter.com/tHFXCsoY3Z — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) October 27, 2021

Nicknamed Tall, the 34-year-old former Mwamba RFC centre is amongst the past generation of Kenyan Rugby Sevens players who brought a lot of success to the nation.

He reached the semifinals of the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens and was nominated for the IRB Sevens Player of the year award.

Tall’s greatest achievement with Shujaa came in 2016 when they won the Singapore leg of the IRB Sevens Series.

Kayange was appointed member of the International Olympics Committee, IOC.

In 2010 Kayange was awarded the presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) alongside his brother Collins Injera, for their performance in the 2008/2009 IRB world series.

