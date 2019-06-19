Human Rights Activists, Sudan Nationals Teargassed Protesting In Nairobi Against Sudan Military Atrocities

Several human rights activists and Sudan Nationals were on Wednesday teargassed by police in Nairobi, while protesting against atrocities in Sudan.

The defiant group started their protests at Freedom Corner and were planning to match to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Parliament and the President’s office at Harambee House before they met the anti-riot police who lobbed tear gas canisters against them.

In the melee where two activists were arrested, the people held together singing the Kenya National Anthem while others chanted against the military rule in Sudan.

Read: Sudan Suspended From African Union Over Military Crackdown On Protesters

The protests were led by George Kegoro of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), who said that it was time for African Head of States to stand up and speak against the atrocities meted upon civilians by the military rule in Sudan.

“We are extremely concerned about the silence by African leaders because what is happening in Sudan has a huge direct implication for the region. If Sudan unhinges the way it is threatening to, there will be a huge refugee crisis that affects the entire region,” he said.

“South Sudan already has problems and the fact that Sudan was stable it enabled some level of stability in South Sudan. Now if we have South Sudan unstable, and Sudan becomes unstable, we are going to have a movement of people who feel insecure coming down to the borders of Kenya and Uganda.”

Read: Kenya Airways Suspends Flights To Sudan After Unrest

As of 12 June, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors estimated that 118 people had died out of military attacks to civilian protesters who were demanding an end to military rule, which was instituted after the oust of President Omar Al-Bashir.

40 bodies were pulled from the Nile, with footage showing that their limbs had been weighed down with cement bricks to keep their bodies below water.

Sudan has been suspended from the African Union (AU) following the upheavals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu