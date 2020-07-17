List Of Huduma Centres Set To Resume Issuance Of Police Clearance Certificate Services Next Week

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to upscale issuance of police clearance certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct) services at various Huduma Centres countrywide from Monday, July 20.

In a notice shared on DCI social media pages, residents in Nandi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega counties have been advised to visit respective Hudama Centres for police clearance certificate services.

Other Huduma centres set to resume services include Kajiado, Kajiado West, Isiolo, Meru, Siaya, Bungoma, Kwale, Makueni, Nyamira, Busia, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi.

Samburu, Kirinyaga, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Lamu, Muranga, Narok, Migori and Vihiga Huduma Centres also set to resume services from Monday after months of suspension over Covid-19 fears.

Kenyans seeking the services are required to book appointments on the e-citizenportal before visiting the centres.

“Clients are reminded to log in to https://dci.ecitizen.go.ke/applications to book an appointment and to observe the Ministry of Health directives on Prevention of COVID-19, ” said DCI.

Kenyans are also advised that Huduma Centres in Nairobi, Kericho, West Pokot, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Baringo and Bomet counties already resumed issuance of police clearance certificate services.

The services were suspended in March following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The primary purpose of the Good Conduct document is to validate that a person’s records in the police department are clean. It’s a requirement in the job market.

