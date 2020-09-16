Huduma Namba E-cards Production To Begin In December – PS Karanja Kibicho

As a section of Kenyans continues to question what happened after the Huduma Namba registration exercise that was conducted last year, the government has revealed that plans are underway to roll out the second phase of mass registration.

Speaking during a debriefing session with a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the second phase will commence “soon”.

On when millions of Kenyans who registered during the first phase of mass registration exercise that ended in May last year will obtain their electronic cards, the PS said the government will start issuing them before the end of the year.

He said mas production of the e-cards will commence by December.

“Everybody will have an opportunity through either the mass registration session two, or themselves walking to the registrar of persons in future if they also miss out because this will be a continuous process to eternity,” he said.

“All the data of those who took part in Huduma Namba has been merged and cleaned up, we have created a state of the art data center…we had to create both the redundancies and a data center that we would be sure keeps this data safe.”

Kibicho said the e-card will have all the data merged and installed in an electronic chip and Kenyans will no longer need documents like Identity Cards, NHIF and NSSF cards.

The PS,who was accompanied by his ICT counterpart Jerome Ochieng, noted that at the close of the first mass registration exercise in 2019, data of 38 million Kenyans (both adults and under-age) was captured.

“We are having 38 million processes, where out of 10 fingerprints, what we have in our records and what we obtain must match 100 per cent for us to be sure the person is Kenyan and must be admitted,” the PS added.

Kibicho, however, noted that there are approximately 14 million people whose data merge could not automatically be validated and was as a result taken to fingerprint experts for reconciliation.

