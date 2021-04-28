Huduma Kenya Expands Services to Cater to Pensioners Needs

Huduma Kenya has announced the expansion of its services to cater to the needs of pensioners in its centres countrywide.

In an update on Wednesday, Huduma Kenya said the pensioners can now access a number of services at the centres including change of pay point, claiming a returned pension, real-time status for pension applications and claiming dependants pension.

Others are obtaining a print out of pension remittance reports, reporting the death of a deceased pensioner and obtain a print out of annual tax reports to enable them file tax returns.

The services are accessible in all Huduma centres except City Square, Kibra, Makadara, Eastleigh and Kajiado Central.

“Pensions services are all now conveniently available at a Huduma Centre near you. No need to make your way to the city anymore!” Huduma Kenya tweeted.

Launched on 7 November 2013, the Huduma Kenya Programme, has over the years helped Kenyans to access government services conveniently.

Some of the services available at Huduma Centres countrywide include Identity card replacement, processing of certificate of good conduct, renewal of drivers licenses, Higher Education Loans Board application and repayment services, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) services among others.

