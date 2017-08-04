in ENTERTAINMENT

Huduma Centres ID Desks To Remain Open This Weekend

1.5k Views 1 Comment

huduma centres

huduma centresHuduma centres ID desks all over the country will remain open  on the 5th and 6th to allow people to collect their Identification cards.

Through their twitter page @hudumakenya announced that:

Read:Designer Creates Digital Revolution With a Laptop Made From Paper

This will allow Kenyans who have not collected their IDs to be able to do so before the election date.

The ID will serve as an important identification tool  during the August 8th elections.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Written by Merxcine Cush

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

rosemary odinga

Rosemary Odinga’s Foundation Deregistered, Accounts Frozen
big kev

An All White Affair At Big Kev’s Memorial Service (Photos)