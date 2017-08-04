Huduma Centres ID Desks To Remain Open This Weekend

Huduma centres ID desks all over the country will remain open on the 5th and 6th to allow people to collect their Identification cards.

This will allow Kenyans who have not collected their IDs to be able to do so before the election date.

The ID will serve as an important identification tool during the August 8th elections.

