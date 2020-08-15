Huduma Centre GPO To Resume Operations On Monday, To Offer Services By Appointment Only

Huduma Centre GPO will on Monday, August 17 resume operations, Ministry of Public Service has said.

In a bid to reduce human traffic and time spent at the centre, those in need of services will be required to book appointments.

“Starting Monday August 17, 2020, you will be required to book an appointment before visiting Huduma Centre GPO Nairobi.

“To book an appointment, visit www.hudumakenya.go.ke, select book appointment and follow the steps on how to book an appointment for the desired service(s),” the statement read.

However, citizens will need not book appointments to receive services in the other 4 centres within the city or 51 centres across the country.

On July 14, the ministry halted operations temporarily to give room for fumigation owing to the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country.

“Taking in to account the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Nairobi in the past week and the high number of customer traffic we are experiencing we will be temporarily closing Nairobi Huduma centre for fumigation, We will start with Huduma Centre GPO on 14,” the statement read.

A spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases has forced government to shut down or scale down operations.

As of July, State House, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, National Assembly, Ministry of ICT, National Treasury, Public Service Commission, and Public Service Commission had halted operations after staff tested positive for the virus.

For example, State House employees were moved to KICC, NHIF and Harambee Annex.

The National Assembly on the other hand, asked its staff to work from home.

“In line with the Speaker’s communication of July 15, regarding the suspension of committees meetings to pave way for fumigation of Parliament Buildings, officers are advised to stay home as from today July 17 until July 28 except those in the Office of the Clerk and designated officers from the Sergeant-at-Arms’ department,” the Clerk of National Assembly Michael Sialal said.

Kenya’s virus load is at 29,849 with 15,970 recoveries and 472 fatalities.

