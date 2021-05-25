Huawei’s Android Alternative, HarmonyOS Set for June 2 Launch

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced plans to officially launch its Harmony Operating System on June 2, 2021. The open source OS was first launched on Internet-of-Things wearables and tablets in 2019, is designed for various devices and scenarios.

Huawei has projected that devices equipped with the Harmony OS will hit 300 million by the end of 2021, with 200 million out of those in Huawei devices.

Huawei’s AI and all-scenario intelligence business unit Vice President, Yang Haisong said that Chinese tech giant will work with app and hardware developers to use its latest operating system to provide new services for customers.

The US imposed sanctions on Chinese tech companies citing National security fears. The order prohibits American companies from buying, selling or using hardware from Chinese technology companies in efforts to avoid cyber exploitation from China.

The US signed the executive order in 2019 after it already deemed that Huawei was a threat to its National security. The order also means that Huawei cannot access American Technology unless they have applied for a license.

At the time, Bloomberg reported that the move “tightens those restrictions to prevent chipmakers — American or foreign — from working with Huawei and its in-house chip-design unit HiSilicon on the cutting-edge semiconductors they need to make smartphones and communications equipment”.

As a result, Huawei is required to obtain express licences and permissions to be able to continue using Google Android services on its devices. This has worked for existing devices, but going forward, the Harmony OS will be a more practical option for the smartphone manufacturer whose sales have been dwindling since last year.

Home appliances, sports and fitness, travel, entertainment, education and other players in Chinese industries have welcomed the launch of HarmonyOS.

