Huawei’s Google Alternative, Petal Search, Launched in South Africa

Huawei are rolling out their search engine app, Petal Search, latest in South Africa. The service is now available in 170 countries in 50 languages. Petal Search will allow users of Huawei to instantly find the information they need.

Huawei announced in August that they were building their own HarmonyOS into their phones from 2021. The Chinese company announced that it would also offer the OS to other manufacturers as an alternative to Android.

The moves by Huawei comes amid tensions which saw the US impose sanctions against the Chinese company. Subsequently, the US banned trade with the company and the UK also cut its 5G links with the telecom infrastructure firm. Huawei can therefore no longer offer Android or Google on its latest devices without a license.

Read: Huawei To Build Own Harmony Operating System Into Its Phones From 2021

Petal search is cooperating with local and global partners to develop local life search services. This will provide users with more localized information based on their locations and scenarios.

Petal search is already offering high quality popular information for users who search for live content. These include personalized recommendations, food, local attractions and shopping.

Huawei is currently the world’s second best smartphone seller, even though it beat Samsung to top this year’s second quarter numbers following the Covid-19 pandemic. In the third quarter earnings call last week, Samsung reclaimed their spot with $80 billion worth of sales folled by Huawei with $51 billion.

Read also: Huawei Protests US’ Move To Blacklist Them Over Trade Wars

Recently, the company launched Petal Maps, which is the company’s mapping and navigational tool. Huawei docs is also available in 100 countries, giving users support to view their documents.

Huawei seems to be making good of the sanctions with the developments aimed at giving them independence from third party software. The company is also offering its products to other manufacturers as an alternative. Most users have become accustomed to Google tools, Microsoft office, Android and iOS.

Google and Apple have dominated the market with Android OS smartphones accounting for 85.4 percent of shipments last year and iOS phones for 14.6 percent of the shipments in the same period.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu