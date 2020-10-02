Huawei Y9A Launched in Kenya, Here are the Specs

Huawei officially launched its latest smartphone in the Kenyan market, Huawei Y9A. This is the fourth Y9 smartphone in two years, an upgrade from the previous models.

“Young consumers demand a smartphone that excels at mobile gaming, and the Huawei Y9a certainly delivers on that front. Super narrow bezels and the enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera facilitate an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy a FullView Display whether you are gaming, browsing or watching videos.” Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhiujie said.

The phone features a 6.63 inch display with rounded corners and runs on a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor. It comes in three colours; midnight black, space silver and sakura pink. The Huawei Y9A also has 2400 x 1080 RESOLUTION in Full HD.

“This stylish and immersive design with 92% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for gamers, ensuring you can play without obstruction.”Zhiujie added.

The Huawei Y9A comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage with support for external NM SD Card of up to 256 GB. It can support dual SIM and connectivity through headphone jack, USB Type C port, 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi support, Bluetooth 5.1.

The phone features a quad camera with 64MP on the main camera, 8 MP on the ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP on the depth camera and 2MP on the macro camera. It also features 16 MP on the front camera.

The Huawei Y9A video uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology which compensates for camera shakes to help you record stable handheld videos. You can focus on getting creative and recording beautiful and smooth footages in motion without extra tools.

It comes with a 4200 mAh and runs on EMUI 10.1 operating system which is based on Android 10.

Huawei Y9A is officially available in retail stores and online for Sh30,999 and comes with free Bluetooth headsets worth Sh 2,499.

