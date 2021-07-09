Huawei Wins Multiple Awards at 2021 Mobile World Congress

Huawei walked away with several awards at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). The event took place in Barcelona and online from 28 June to 01 July.

Huawei scooped the Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ award, while its “Nature Guardian” Project won the award for Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs.

The company also won the award for the ‘Best Innovation for COVID-19 response and Recovery’ and “Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets”.

The Mobile World Congress is considered the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry playing a pivotal role in setting the tone for the space over the course of the coming year.

Speaking at the event, Ryan Ding, President of Carrier Business Group, Huawei, pointed out that 5G is already demonstrating its potential in several markets.

Read: Huawei Launches New Products Powered by HarmonyOS 2

According to research, 5G technology has progressed in China and South Korea, where rollout is already 20-times faster than 4G, with subscribers hitting 390 million.

Between 2021 and 2025, the combination of ICT and 5G digital infrastructure is expected to drive economic growth of €1.9 trillion in China and €130 billion in South Korea, numbers proving operators were becoming drivers for national economies.

“We still need continued 5G innovation, we still need to grow our system, we need to coordinate telecoms standards and integrate 5G into our core production process,” Ding said. “5G innovation is an ongoing process and this is just the beginning.”

During the event, Huawei launched a series of 5G products and solutions to promote multi-antenna technology to build leading 5G networks.

They include Industry’s Lightest 64T64R Massive MIMO, BladeAAU Pro, Industry’s only 64T A+P Solution, BladeRRU Pro, Industry’s Only RF Unit that supports three low and three medium bands, and Industry’s Only Commercial FDD Massive MIMO.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu