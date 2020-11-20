Huawei To Launch Watch Fit in Kenya Soon

Huawei is unveiling a series of smartwatches to the Kenyan market following the launch of WATCH FIT. This follows the company’s previous launch of its Huawei GT2 and Huawei GT2 Band Series.

“With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smart phones, which act as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people are in fact smart wearables,” said Jim Zhujie Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head.

The tech giant said that the Watch Fit features a virtual personal trainer taking you through 12 workout courses and 44 posture demonstrations.

The animated fitness course is designed for one-on-one training without the need of using your smartphone or any other device. This makes it ideal for regular workout even as you go about your day to day life in the office, at the gym or at home.

The Watch Fit has 96 workout modes and advanced data tracking for the most popular exercise types of professional workout modes. These include walking, cycling, running, swimming and walking. Other forms of exercise supported by 85 other modes include fitness training, dancing, ball games, extreme sports, water sports and more.

“Modern smart wearables have woven themselves ever so deep into our daily lives, serving primarily as an extension of our smartphones. However, a key feature of these wearables in fact lies in their health and fitness tracking capabilities.”

“With today’s world having everyone more concerned about their well-being, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to keep track of major health indicators.”

The smartwatch will retain its most important feature where users connect it with their smartphones to make phone calls, read texts and emails and so much more.

The need for Fitness has increased especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Good health accessibility has become a priority especially as more people are unable to go the Gyms.

The Watch Fit is the first of the Huawei series to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design with a dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED display. Its strap selection also features a soft colour scheme with breathable straps.

The Smartwatch uses more power when in operation and less power when inactive, ultimately optimizing its battery life.

Apart from a health tracking feature, the Huawei Watch Fit can monitor heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen saturation.

