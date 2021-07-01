Huawei Rolls Out Enhanced Features for Petal Maps Users Across Africa

Huawei has announced the rollout of enhanced features for Petal Maps users across Africa.

The features include dark mode navigation displays over other apps and real-time road condition updates. The designs have been upgraded with the aim of making the mapping journey easier.

Petal maps already features a number of exclusive functions such as Air gestures and Heads up display mode. An upgrade to this feature shows the navigation display atop other apps. This means that the user can keep using their phone and open new apps while keeping the navigation visible through a floating screen.

The app also provides real-time road condition updates that alert users about the terrain, letting them know of any uphill and downhill slopes.

Huawei has also partnered with a number of global corporations to integrate add-ons on Petal Maps to help users navigate easily. Some of the add-ons include advanced navigation and user-generated co-created maps.

Other updates include informative data such as third-party hotel booking and destination reviews.

