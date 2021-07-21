Huawei Partners with Vocational Training Institutions to Enhance ICT capacity

Huawei has partnered with the Ministry of Education’s State Department for Vocational and Technical Training to enhance ICT development within technical education and training. The MoU will see institutions from across the country enhance capacity building among their 150 trainers while offering industry-level training to over 1000 students.

The collaboration will also offer support in administering ICT skills survey to allow for a better understanding of the state and level of ICT skills and better address them. It will also help with the provision of industry linkages and opportunities to the students to offer job or internship opportunities through the Huawei ICT Academy program. Lastly, it will enhance the competency-based curriculum at the Vocational and Technical Training institutions.

The Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret Mwakima who was present at the ceremony said that the Ministry had taken note of Huawei initiatives to develop the ICT and digital talent of the youth in the country and beyond.

“With the recent roll out of 5G and other emerging technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Big Data and Cloud services. We must cultivate a workforce necessary to meet the growing demands within the ICT industry.” she said.

Huawei Deputy CEO Ms. Fiona Pan said Kenya requires a skilled and empowered workforce equipped to take up new opportunities that new and emerging technologies will present as we work towards achieving a digital economy.

The event also saw the Huawei ICT Academy sign partnerships with 10 national polytechnics appointing them as ICT Academy partners.

According to a report released by World Bank, it is estimated that 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030. It is therefore critical for everyone to partake in the development and therefore take advantage of the opportunities brought about by the ever-changing digital economy.

