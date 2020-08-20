Huawei Launches Seeds For The Future Sky Program To Train Kenyan Youth On Latest Technologies

Today Huawei Technologies Kenya has announced the opening of the Seeds for the Future Sky program, open to all University undergraduates undertaking ICT related degrees.

This will be the first time in its history the long-running program will be held virtually, and opens up the opportunity to students across the country. Huawei will support the internet costs of the participants to reduce barriers to participation.

The event will be a 5 day intensive training with more than 20 mandatory and elective livestreamedand pre-recorded. 60 students will learn about the latest technology such as 5G, Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence as well as leadership skills and Chinese culture.

The Seeds for the Future program, Huawei’s flagship global CSR program was launched in Kenya in 2014 to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge sharing and improve understanding of and interest in the ICT industry. The program is a key component of the MoUs signed between Huawei and ICT Authority in 2014 and renewed in 2017 to improve provision of ICT skills, build capacity, infrastructure and IT services. Huawei Kenya was the first country to launch the program in Africa.

A number of things set this program apart from other internship programs available locally in that it offers students first-hand experience through interactions with industry experts and online tours of Huawei labs for further training on the latest technology. The students gain hands-on experience, witness live demonstrations of the latest ICT technologies, get involved in discussions with Huawei experts and become part of the national and global Seeds for the Future network.

Since the program began in Kenya, 121 Kenyan university students have benefitted from two month internships at the Huawei offices while the 47 best performing interns travelled to China for further training on Chinese language and culture and technology at the Huawei global headquarters. Many of the students have since gained employment opportunities at Huawei and partners over the years.

The application is currently open for undergraduate students. Applications close August 29.

Applications can be made here

