Huawei Launches New Products Powered by HarmonyOS 2

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has launched a range of smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets powered by its new HarmonyOS 2 operating system.

Also introduced to the market is a new version of the Huawei Mate 40 Series and Huawei Mate X2, the Huawei watch 3 Series, and the Huawei MatePad Pro.

The telecom giant also released the Huawei FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView and the Huawei MateView GT.

Read: Huawei’s Android Alternative, HarmonyOS Set for June 2 Launch

The company also announced the introduction of at least 100 other Huawei devices – including both smartphones and tablets – which will be upgraded to run on HarmonyOS 2, giving consumers access to a seamless intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.

As a next-generation operating system for smart devices, HarmonyOS provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience.

It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed.

Read Also: Safaricom, Huawei Conducting Trials For “Scan and Order” Solution for Restaurants

HarmonyOS also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs.

For developers, HarmonyOS allows cross-platform development and cross-device deployment of apps, making the development of apps across devices easier than ever before.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu