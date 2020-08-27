Huawei Kenya Launches Online UniTech Talk Lecture Series on Latest Technologies

Huawei Kenya has launched their new initiative, UniTech Talk, a regular lecture series for University lecturers, students and tech enthusiasts to share the latest technologies, industry trends, development policies and insights.

The UniTech Talk series will help position the Kenyan ICT industry to take advantage of the latest technologies, providing more awareness, knowledge and insights on where the opportunities are and the technical capabilities to grasp them.

The series complements the ICT Academy program that partners with universities and training institutes to provide advanced, in-depth globally certified programs to hundreds of lecturers and thousands of students a year in Kenya alone.

The inaugural UniTech Talk was introduced by the Huawei Kenya CEO, Mr Will Meng, and kicked off with the Huawei Kenya Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mr Steven Zheng who gave a presentation on ICT Industry Trends and Insights. The talk covered various topics, from how ICT is helping fight the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate economic recovery amongst different industries to 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, Edge Computing, and ecosystem development. 550 University students attended the lecture from undergraduate, graduate to PHD students.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Will Meng, CEO of Huawei, emphasized that on acquisition of better knowledge and skills for the advancement of digital economy.

“We are increasing our investments in training Kenyans and we we hope that the lecture will arouse participants interest in ICT to develop and contribute more to Kenya,” said Mr Meng.

Steven Zheng, CTO of Huawei Kenya highlighted the opportunities new technologies can bring to different industries.

“We believe that many industries are being completely transformed by technology and that this creates a huge opportunity for Kenya: transportation, manufacturing, energy and healthcare especially; we encourage businesses in Kenya to digitize fast and grasp new opportunities,” said Mr Zheng.

Announcements of the next in the series will be made on Twitter @huaweikenya and on Facebook @HuaweiTechnologiesKenya. Meanwhile ICT students are encouraged to sign-up for the 1-week long Seeds for the Future online training program in September organized together with the ICT Authority. Applications are currently open until August 29.

