Huawei Could Soon Launch Gmail Alternative, Petal Mail

Huawei could soon be launching its Gmail alternative, Petal mail. The giant tech manufacturer announced in August, 2020 that it was building its own HarmonyOS into their smartphones beginning 2021.

The Chinese company announced that it would also offer the OS to other manufacturers as an alternative to Android

Last year, Huawei was at the centre of tensions between the US and China. This resulted in the US imposing sanctions against the Chinese company. The UK also cut its 5G links with the telecom infrastructure firm. Huawei can therefore no longer offer Android or Google on its latest devices without a license.

Read: Huawei’s Google Alternative, Petal Search, Launched in South Africa

Huawei launched Petal Search and Petal Maps which already available in 170 countries in 50 languages. The company has now moved to apply for another Trademark, Petal Mail.

The trademark has not revealed much of the details as to how the emailing tool will be designed. However, it is expected to be an alternative for Gmail.

Huawei has also not confirmed a date for a launch, but with the developments, it could be any time soon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu