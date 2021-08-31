Huawei Celebrates Milestone as 70 Million Device Users Switch to Harmony OS

Huawei is celebrating a big milestone after switching 70 million devices to its Harmony OS. At least 100 different Huawei mobile smartphone models have the stable variant of the Operating system, the company said.

Huawei unveiled its operating system after the US sanctions last year. The chinese company suffered numerous setbacks, including the revocation of automatic rights to use American technology. This means that for Huawei to use Android on its smartphones, the company must apply for, and obtain a license.

The Harmony OS which was already in development provided an alternative for the company’s global clientele. Along with the operating system, Huawei also unveiled its mailing system dubbed Petal Mail and its mapping system, Petal Maps. The company si still rolling out the products.

Users started migrating to Harmony OS in April, and the company reports that it was able to mark the 70 million mark within three months. The number is primarily characterized by Huawei users in China, even though the OS is available in some models globally.

