HR Officer With Gov’t Agency Charged With Forging KCSE, Bachelor’s Degree Certificates

A Human Resource manager with Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has been charged with forgery.

Irene Chesang has been charged with faking her Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) and her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

Chesang claimed to have been awarded with the degree on June 17, 2000.

The accused person who is facing 13 counts of forgery is said to have also forged her undergraduate degree transcripts dated 1997 to 2000.

As for her KCSE certificate, she is said to have forged the document indicating that she sat for exams in 1996.

She allegedly attended school at Solian Girls’ High School in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County.

Court heard that the accused person presented to Rose Mkalama, one of the agency’s administrators, the fake documents on November 10, 2012 and on January 17, 2013, while seeking the HR position.

She also presented the same documents while seeking promotion to the position of Principal Human Resource Officer on January 31, 2018.

Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Friday, the accused failed to enter her plea as she spent most of the time sobbing.

Plea taking was pushed to Tuesday to give her time to compose herself.

She was also charged with faking a letter from Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board (KASNEB) exempting her from sitting an exam on June 29, 2008.

Chesang is also facing charges of fraud where she is accused of illegally obtaining property owned by the government agency worth Sh10.1 million.

