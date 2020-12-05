How Women Looking For Love Online End Up in The Hands Of Criminals

Recent statistics have shown that several women searching for love online end up getting duped or are lured into traps only to be robbed later.

DCI boss George Kinoti sounded an alarm asking those who are looking for love online to be wary of criminals lurking in dating sites.

“We are appealing to young college students to be wary of such criminals preying on them on social networking sites,” the DCI said in a tweet recently.

One such lady goes by the name Sharon. After chatting with a guy on social media severally, they decided to take their friendship further and planned a date. Sharon agreed to meet the guy for coffee since it was her birthday.

He requested her to carry her laptop so they could watch some movies. The two ended up in an eatery along Thika road, where they spent close to three hours. Sharon was quite impressed as the guy displayed opulence and spent generously without complaint.

Later, since it was her birthday, he said he wanted to buy her a gift. They visited a clothing store where she decided to try on a few dresses.

She then handed her laptop, mobile phone and handbag to her date before she went into the changing room to try on her dress.

Sharon was shocked when she came out as she found neither her belongings nor her date where she had left them.She saw the guy briefly at the other side of the road before he disappeared into thin air.

Criminals are said to entrap women with a reported cased at the DCI of a man who goes after women he finds at the comment section of a post.

The detectives said the suspect led the police to his house where they seized laptops, mobile phones and handbags which are believed to have been stolen.

“The victims were fished from the comments section appearing on tours and travel advertisements,” Kinoti said.

At least 10 women have so far reported different cases that are being investigated by the DCI.

Among them is Anne from Iten, who travelled all the way to meet a man she had been chatting with for three months.

After spending the night with the man in a hotel in town, he disappeared with her belongings when Anne stepped into the bathroom for a shower. She realized she had been robbed when she found her handbag which had her money, personal effects and mobile phone, missing.

