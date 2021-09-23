How President Uhuru, DP Ruto Offered Kalonzo Secret Deal in 2013 Polls- Moses Kuria

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had offered Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka a secret deal during the hotly contested 2013 general elections, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has revealed.

The 2013 election was hotly contested with different parties merging to form coalitions. President Uhuru and Ruto formed the Jubilee Party while Kalonzo, Johnstone Muthama and Raila Odinga were under the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

In new revelations, Moses Kuria has stated that he was part of the team commissioned by the President and his deputy to woo the Wiper party leader into their team.

For instance, Kalonzo was reportedly offered a third of the government share should he have agreed to join hands with the duo.

Read: Moses Kuria: Why I Won’t Be on The Ballot in 2022

“Do you know Uhuru Kenyatta offered Kalonzo a third of government in 2013 which was not even commensurate to what he was bringing on the table,” Moses Kuria revealed.

Kalonzo is said to have however turned down the deal and proceeded to join hands with the Odinga-led Cord coalition.

The 2013 elections were marred with claims of irregularities after the IEBC declared the Uhuruto faction the winner with 50.07% of votes. Odinga’s Cord garnered 43.31% of the total votes cast.

This saw to it that the Cord coalition sought intervention at the Supreme Court citing irregularities. The petition was however thrown out and the Uhuruto’s victory upheld.

Read Also: Kalonzo Ally Denies Claims He’s in Turkey over Harun Aydin Saga

In a rare account of events last year, Moses Kuria hinted that the 2013 and 2017 elections had been rigged by the ruling Jubilee party.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuria has congratulated ODM’s Raila Odinga who came in second in both elections with an encrypted message as he indicated that he had been in denial.

“I have always been in denial that we didn’t steal the 2013 and 2017 elections. Today it is almost clear. Congratulations belatedly Baba,” read the Facebook post. The Jubilee party is currently in shambles as the President who is the party leader and his Deputy do not see eye to eye. Other legislators are also divided with those allied to DP Ruto drafting their own party (UDA) ahead of the 2022 polls. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...