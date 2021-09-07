How Treasury CS Ukur Yatani Pushed To Have His Brother-in-law Appointed As TSC Commissioner

In 2019, Dr Gumato Yatani, the wife to the current Treasury CS Ukur Yatani landed two jobs, something that passed as the highest form of nepotism in the top brass of the government.

Dr Gumato Yatani landed a job in the Ministry of Education after CS George Magoha, in a Gazette notice dated November 8, 2019, appointed her to be the chairperson of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Council.

At the same time, she was appointed to be part of a task force formed by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives which was tasked to review the quality and standards of infrastructure and also evaluate the management of Kenya Bureau of Standard (Kebs).

It was not until October 2020 that President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Dr Gumato Yatani as the chairperson of the JKUAT council.

The trend seems to be resurfacing, less than a year after the revocation.

Through his connections and influence in government, Ukur Yatani has pushed his brother-in-law, Salesa Adano Abudo to be appointed as Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) commissioner.

Mr Salesa Abudo, who until his appointment served as the County Director of Education in Kitui, is worth Ksh60 million according to documents filed in parliament.

Salesa Adano is a blood brother to Dr Gumato Yattani who is the wife of CS Ukur Yattani.

Salesa was in July 2017 arraigned in Isiolo with two related counts of corruption. It is alleged that he gave Justus Nzomo, the IEBC coordinator for Saku constituency in Marsabit county, Ksh200,000 as an inducement. The money was to cause Nzomo to pick persons who Salesa preferred to be appointed as presiding officers during the general election.

CS Yatani has also previously appointed the son of his elder brother Ibrae Doko Yatani as a director of the Consolidated Bank of Kenya. The CS has also been accused of appointing more than 50 members of his clan to senior government positions.

