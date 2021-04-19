How to View a 37 Year Google Earth Timelapse of Your Location

Google Earth last week made an update that will allow users to view the planet through a 37-year time-lapse. This means that the Earth’s 3D representation on satellite imagery will be able to date back and give you a view from 37 years earlier.

To enable the timelapse experience, Google compiled 24 million images from the last four decades to give a clearer illustration of how much the planet had changed. “One that shows not just problems but also solutions, as well as mesmerizingly beautiful natural phenomena that unfold over decades.’ Google Earth director Rebecca Moore said in a blog post.

To view a timelapse of a location of your choice

Go to g.co/Timelapse

Type in the “Search the planet” search bar to select any place on the planet

Google will find the location and bring it up and start the time-lapse. The timelapse will be displayed on the left while the search area will remain on the right

You can customize the timelapse by pausing or skipping to a specific year above the search area.

Google will also suggest feature locations which you can view once you’re done. Available categories include locations affected by glaciers or deforestation.

To enjoy the experience, you can also go to g.co/Timelapsevideos where you can watch a number of cool timelapse videos. Google said it had uploaded more than 800 2D and 3D videos which you can watch on MP4 and on YouTube.

Google said that it will continually add new imagery to the project every year over the next decade. It has partnered with NASA, the US Geological Survey Landsat Program and the European Union’s Copernicus program. It also worked with Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATE Lab to develop the timelapses.

