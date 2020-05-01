How to Use Your iPhone’s Inbuilt Scanner While Working From Home

The Coronavirus pandemic has many employees working from home. However, what happens when you need to scan a document? There are many third party scanner apps you can get from the app stores.

But before you start downloading and trying out the apps, did you know that your iPhone has an inbuilt scanner?

When the IOS 11 was released in 2017, Apple rolled out a scanner found in the notes app. Most people are actually not aware that the scanner has been in their iPhone for years.

Now that you are aware, here is how to use your iPhone scanner

Open the Apple’s official Notes app on your iPhone You can open an existing note, or create a new one by clicking on the little icon at the lower right side of the iPhone On the menu that appears, tap the camera icon A number of options will pop up, tap on ‘scan documents’ Hold your iPhone in front of the document that you want to scan If you have set the scanner to auto mode, it will automatically detect the document and capture it once scanned. If on manual mode, you will have to snap a photo yourself. The modes can be changed on the upper right side of the screen. To adjust the scan, drag the corners of the page If you want to discard an image and rescan it, simply tap on ‘retake’ If you have more pages to scan, simply follow the same procedure. When you’re done, tap on ‘save’ on the lower right hand side. You will now have your document in PDF.

Once you’re done scanning, you can edit your document. You can switch the colors or have black and white, crop it, rotate it and even add more pages to the scan. To change the name of the document, simply tap on the name.

Once you have the scanned document in your notes, tap on ‘share’ on the upper right side of the screen to send it to the intended recipient. Use the markup option to input text or to put your signature.

