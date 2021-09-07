How to Use Safaricom USSD to Check Phone Numbers Registered Using your ID

Last year, Safaricom drove numerous campaigns to mobilize its users to stay alert in case fraudsters tried to register their phone numbers using their identification documents illegally.
Safaricom developed a system that would alert users whenever a user tried to register a new phone number using their personal details.
The telco has now taken the drive a notch higher, allowing subscribers to check whether they are registered to more than one phone number.
- Dial *106# on your Safaricom mobile phone
- From the list, select “Check registered numbers”
- Safaricom will display and send you an SMS with phone numbers registered using your identification.
- The next prompt will allow you to report the unrecognized number.
- Safaricom will send you a confirmation that the number will be investigated within six hours.
- In case you recognize the number or have requested for cancellation by mistake, you can still reverse the investigation request within the six hour period.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu