How To Transfer Money Between Your PayPal And M-Pesa Accounts

Online jobs, shopping and transactions provide an option to use popular payment method, Paypal. Many people are able to securely receive funds on their PayPal wallet.

Anyone with a Safaricom number who uses MPesa services can access their money from PayPal easily and securely by following the below steps.

For starters, you will need to have a PayPal account. You can open one by signing up on paypal.com. Once you sign up, you will get an email to confirm your email address.

To register for PayPal with MPesa, go to www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.

Use your paypal account credentials to log in.

Link your PayPal and MPesa accounts by entering your mobile number on the next prompt on the page.

You will receive a confirmation code via SMS on your phone

Enter the code

That’s it. You have now linked your Paypal to your Mpesa account.

The next steps show you how you can withdraw money from your PayPal to your MPesa.

Go to the homepage of your account created on www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.

Click on Withdraw from PayPal.

You will see the available balance in your PayPal account, usually in dollars.

Enter the amount you would like to withdraw and click ‘withdraw’

The amount will be converted to Kenyan Shillings

You will also see an estimated time by which the money will be transferred to your Mpesa account.

To complete the transfer, click “confirm”

You will receive the funds on your phone and you can go ahead and use it.

How to Transfer funds To Your Paypal Account.

Click on “top up to PayPal” on your homepage.

Use the calculator available to calculate the Kenyan shilling amount you wish to convert to the US Dollar amount you wish to top up.

Open the MPesa menu on your phone and go to Lipa na Mpesa

Open Paybill and input the Business Number; 80088 and Account Number; Your Phone number.

Next, enter the amount in Kenyan shillings you would like to add and enter your Mpesa Pin to complete the transfer.

The money will be topped up to your PayPal account within a few hours and you can now use it to shop worldwide.

If you need any more help or need more information, go to www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.

