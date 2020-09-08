How To Transfer Money Between Your PayPal And M-Pesa Accounts

Online jobs, shopping and transactions provide an option to use popular payment method, Paypal. Many people are able to securely receive funds on their PayPal wallet.
Anyone with a Safaricom number who uses MPesa services can access their money from PayPal easily and securely by following the below steps.
- For starters, you will need to have a PayPal account. You can open one by signing up on paypal.com. Once you sign up, you will get an email to confirm your email address.
- To register for PayPal with MPesa, go to www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.
- Use your paypal account credentials to log in.
- Link your PayPal and MPesa accounts by entering your mobile number on the next prompt on the page.
- You will receive a confirmation code via SMS on your phone
- Enter the code
- That’s it. You have now linked your Paypal to your Mpesa account.
Read: Business Owners Can Now Make Payments Directly From Their MPesa Till Number
The next steps show you how you can withdraw money from your PayPal to your MPesa.
- Go to the homepage of your account created on www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.
- Click on Withdraw from PayPal.
- You will see the available balance in your PayPal account, usually in dollars.
- Enter the amount you would like to withdraw and click ‘withdraw’
- The amount will be converted to Kenyan Shillings
- You will also see an estimated time by which the money will be transferred to your Mpesa account.
- To complete the transfer, click “confirm”
- You will receive the funds on your phone and you can go ahead and use it.
Read also: How To Apply For A Short Term MPesa Paybill Number From Safaricom
How to Transfer funds To Your Paypal Account.
- Click on “top up to PayPal” on your homepage.
- Use the calculator available to calculate the Kenyan shilling amount you wish to convert to the US Dollar amount you wish to top up.
- Open the MPesa menu on your phone and go to Lipa na Mpesa
- Open Paybill and input the Business Number; 80088 and Account Number; Your Phone number.
- Next, enter the amount in Kenyan shillings you would like to add and enter your Mpesa Pin to complete the transfer.
- The money will be topped up to your PayPal account within a few hours and you can now use it to shop worldwide.
If you need any more help or need more information, go to www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu